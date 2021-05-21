Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.12 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $19.12 million and $1.17 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00011540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.05 or 0.00947432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00096209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.75 or 0.08439912 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

