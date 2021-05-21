Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Up 43.1% Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 76.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $73,891.99 and $989.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars.

