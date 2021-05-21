Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $15.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 737,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,480,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,987 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $2,937,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,156,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

