$4.04 Million in Sales Expected for Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) to announce sales of $4.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oblong’s earnings. Oblong posted sales of $2.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oblong will report full-year sales of $18.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oblong.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

OBLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Oblong in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:OBLG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Oblong has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong during the 1st quarter valued at $25,244,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Oblong in the 1st quarter worth about $17,097,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oblong (OBLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.