Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 525 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. 65,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a PE ratio of -73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

