Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.72. Starbucks reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,908. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

