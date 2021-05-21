Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,581% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

ALGT stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,642. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $84.73 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.30.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

