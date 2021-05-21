Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 113,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,348. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

