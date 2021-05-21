Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCHDF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

HCHDF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 12,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

