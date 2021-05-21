Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

