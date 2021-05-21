Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.29 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $49.16 million and $2.29 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00067454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.00963378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00096865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.74 or 0.08692085 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 49,135,497 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

