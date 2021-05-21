Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00003244 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $818,783.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00067454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.00963378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00096865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.74 or 0.08692085 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

