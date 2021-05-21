Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,359,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177,244 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chevron were worth $352,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.53.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 85.49%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

