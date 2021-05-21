Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

DECK traded up $25.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.22. The company had a trading volume of 33,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,768. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $159.06 and a 12-month high of $353.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

