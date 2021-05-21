Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $283.95 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $191.13 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.