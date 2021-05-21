MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5,677.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $283.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.13 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.