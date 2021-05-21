Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5,677.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $283.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.13 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

