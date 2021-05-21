Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 4,628 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $67.00 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

