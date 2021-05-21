Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $227.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.79.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.