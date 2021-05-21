Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Target Price at C$20.88

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,026,175.26. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

TSE NOA traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,488. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock has a market cap of C$452.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.65.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.1492641 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

