Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 65,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $226.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

