MoonSwap Trading Down 51.8% Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $11.71 million and $69,138.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.00485496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 20,525,178 coins and its circulating supply is 20,504,677 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

