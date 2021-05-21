Zero 24-Hour Volume Hits $53,653.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $53,653.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 45.7% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00424359 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00171193 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00268253 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012146 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,024,785 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

