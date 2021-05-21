Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.2% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 43.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

