Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,131 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,670,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 217,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648,212. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.