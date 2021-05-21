United Utilities Group’s (UUGRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale began coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $28.78. 8,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,430. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

