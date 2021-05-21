Electricité de France’s (ECIFY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ECIFY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue cut Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

ECIFY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.81. 59,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.