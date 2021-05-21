Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DE traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.60. 141,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

