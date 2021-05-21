Sport and Leisure (SNL) Trading Down 58.3% This Week

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $63.31 million and $251,057.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for about $0.0933 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded down 58.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sport and Leisure

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

