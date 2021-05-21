VNT Chain (VNT) Price Down 61% This Week

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 61% lower against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $83,640.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.00974694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00097314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.72 or 0.08930803 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

