DubaiCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $452,189.16 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $452,189.16 and $639.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00029412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011100 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 67.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

