Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,315 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $90,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 131,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,235.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 61,257 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 160,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Citigroup by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. 412,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.