CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

CSW Industrials stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.03. 5,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $143.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CSWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $955,808. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

