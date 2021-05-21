Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. 16,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLK. SVB Leerink began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

