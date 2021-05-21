Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.32. The stock had a trading volume of 62,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,676. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

