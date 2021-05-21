Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,560.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $7,518,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI remained flat at $$3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $356.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

