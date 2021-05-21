QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.37 EPS

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIWI had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Shares of QIWI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.10. 4,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,176. The firm has a market cap of $696.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. QIWI has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

Get QIWI alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. QIWI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.