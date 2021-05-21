Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NYSE:AIN traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $83.13. 1,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,855. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

