BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $46.16 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

