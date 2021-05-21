Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.46.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.78. 462,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,243,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

