Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $9.38 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Target were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $224.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $222.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average is $187.19. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

