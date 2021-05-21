Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $97.18. 31,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.