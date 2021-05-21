Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 271 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.32 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

