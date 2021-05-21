Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.49. 494,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,848,771. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $251.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

