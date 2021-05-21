Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Webster Bank N. A.’s 10th Largest Position

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,253,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,980,000 after purchasing an additional 99,147 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 437,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,848,771. The firm has a market cap of $251.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

