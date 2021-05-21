Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 116,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

