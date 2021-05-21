Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $70.40

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,120. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,135,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,899,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

