Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

NYSE:STZ opened at $236.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

