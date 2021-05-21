-$0.15 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

OVID stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,730. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $267.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after buying an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 652,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

