$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.